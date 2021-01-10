Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062,104. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200,734 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

