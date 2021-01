Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062,104. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200,734 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

