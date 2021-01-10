Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.82 billion and the lowest is $14.75 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $54.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.84 billion to $54.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $59.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MT opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

