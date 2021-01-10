Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,362. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

