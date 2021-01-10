Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,768. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 551,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

