Zacks: Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post sales of $3.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 million to $3.31 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.39 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.74 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

PTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

PolarityTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock valued at $47,657. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

