Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

VERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

