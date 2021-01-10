Zano Reaches Market Cap of $4.52 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $46,746.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,490,786 coins and its circulating supply is 10,461,286 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

