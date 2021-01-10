Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $29.49 million and $1.43 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.