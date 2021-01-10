ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.72 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $129.10 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.