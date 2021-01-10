ZClassic Reaches One Day Volume of $20,851.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $20,851.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00209597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.