Zcoin Market Cap Tops $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,877.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.59 or 0.03231177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00444360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.04 or 0.01543038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00638675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00461872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

