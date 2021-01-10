Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004492 BTC.
- Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000134 BTC.
Zcoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Zcoin
Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.