Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

