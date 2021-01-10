Zealium (NZL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $23,143.62 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006569 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

