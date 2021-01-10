Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $192,280.08

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $192,280.08 and $81,393.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

