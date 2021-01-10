Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $39,914.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $997,571.93 and $39,914.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056290 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,515,938 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

