Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $139,185.55 and $6,581.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,267.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.01561692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00188897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,198,404 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

