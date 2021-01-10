Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $211,933.46

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $211,933.46 and approximately $75,071.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.