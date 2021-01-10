ZeuxCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,378.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $645,403.17 and $22,378.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 99.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

