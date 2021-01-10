Zilla Trading 17% Lower This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $122,727.51 and $23,663.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

