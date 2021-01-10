Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $777.86 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $777.86 million and $154.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013309 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,120,492,765 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,025,612 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

