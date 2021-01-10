Zilliqa Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $777.86 million and $154.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013309 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,120,492,765 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,025,612 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

