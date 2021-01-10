ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,331.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $18,331.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,120,616,791 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars.

