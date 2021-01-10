ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 4.9% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $21,006.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

