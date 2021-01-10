ZPER Trading Up 596.6% This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.14 million and $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded 596.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042056 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001378 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002986 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002653 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013091 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

