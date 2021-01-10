ZrCoin (ZRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60,326.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $60,326.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

