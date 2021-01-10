ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $115.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00462060 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,253,424,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,237,994,721 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

