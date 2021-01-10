ZumCoin Price Up 687% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 354.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $11,022.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 687% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

