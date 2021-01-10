Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.48. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $40.04. 224,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,958. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

