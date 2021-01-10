Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZFSVF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $431.85 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.24 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

