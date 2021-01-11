$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.