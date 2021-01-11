$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Edap Tms also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. 176,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

