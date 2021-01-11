-$0.09 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Athersys by 83.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Athersys by 58.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Athersys by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

