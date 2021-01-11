$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $929.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.