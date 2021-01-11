-$0.11 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FC. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48, a PEG ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $35.91.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

