-$0.11 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -7.40. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

