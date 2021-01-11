$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

BOX traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $17.67. 150,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

