$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.57. 617,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

