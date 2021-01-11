$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Repligen posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Repligen by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $206.37. 6,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. Repligen has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

