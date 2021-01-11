-$0.32 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

