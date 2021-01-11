-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

