-$0.43 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

MGTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 231,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,519. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

