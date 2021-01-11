$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. CommScope reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CommScope by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

