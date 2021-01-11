$0.47 EPS Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CI Financial.

CIXX opened at $12.79 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.27%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

