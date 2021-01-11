$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.60. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,049.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

