$0.51 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.