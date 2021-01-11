$0.52 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Invesco posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 146,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

