$0.52 EPS Expected for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. SSR Mining reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 1,548,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

