-$0.64 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Azul reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 141.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 418,210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 30.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.