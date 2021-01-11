$0.77 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $67.08. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,060. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

