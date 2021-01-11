0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $178,840.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044500 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

